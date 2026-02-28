Epic Fury Unleashed: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle East Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran's key leaders early Saturday. President Donald Trump stated these actions intended to neutralize a security threat to the U.S., while prompting Iranian citizens to seize a pivotal opportunity to change their government.

Tehran swiftly responded with missile attacks on Israel, labeling the strikes as illegal. Nearby Gulf countries intercepted projectiles after Iran cautioned of regional retaliation. Dubbed 'OPERATION EPIC FURY' by the Pentagon, the offensive follows failed nuclear negotiations with Iran, intensifying the longstanding conflict over Iran's regime and nuclear capabilities.

Widespread impacts followed as global airlines canceled Middle East flights and oil prices showed potential increases. In Iran, societal anxiety grew as citizens formed long queues at banks and gas stations, fearing further disruptions. Iranian and Israeli leaders exchange warnings as Middle East geopolitical stability hangs in the balance.