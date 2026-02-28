Nurturing Tomorrow's Innovators: Assam's Vision on National Science Day
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls for fostering young scientific minds to boost innovation, urging the integration of curiosity and discovery. National Science Day recognizes C V Raman's Raman Effect, promoting science appreciation and innovation among citizens, especially students, celebrated annually on February 28.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:50 IST
Emphasizing the importance of nurturing young scientific minds, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spotlighted the significance of innovation in a recent statement.
Marking National Science Day, Sarma advocated for fueling discovery through curiosity, aiming to build a culture of research. Celebrated on February 28, the day honors C V Raman's pivotal contribution to physics.
National Science Day continues to inspire scientific enthusiasm among youth, underlining its role in shaping a forward-thinking society.
