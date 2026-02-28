Nurturing Tomorrow's Innovators: Assam's Vision on National Science Day

Emphasizing the importance of nurturing young scientific minds, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spotlighted the significance of innovation in a recent statement.

Marking National Science Day, Sarma advocated for fueling discovery through curiosity, aiming to build a culture of research. Celebrated on February 28, the day honors C V Raman's pivotal contribution to physics.

National Science Day continues to inspire scientific enthusiasm among youth, underlining its role in shaping a forward-thinking society.

