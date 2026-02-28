Left Menu

Nurturing Tomorrow's Innovators: Assam's Vision on National Science Day

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls for fostering young scientific minds to boost innovation, urging the integration of curiosity and discovery. National Science Day recognizes C V Raman's Raman Effect, promoting science appreciation and innovation among citizens, especially students, celebrated annually on February 28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-02-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:50 IST
Nurturing Tomorrow's Innovators: Assam's Vision on National Science Day
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasizing the importance of nurturing young scientific minds, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spotlighted the significance of innovation in a recent statement.

Marking National Science Day, Sarma advocated for fueling discovery through curiosity, aiming to build a culture of research. Celebrated on February 28, the day honors C V Raman's pivotal contribution to physics.

National Science Day continues to inspire scientific enthusiasm among youth, underlining its role in shaping a forward-thinking society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impact of U.S.-Israel Attack on Iran’s Energy Sector

Impact of U.S.-Israel Attack on Iran’s Energy Sector

 Global
2
BJD names senior party leader Santrupt Misra, doctor Datteswar Hota as candidates for Rajya Sabha polls.

BJD names senior party leader Santrupt Misra, doctor Datteswar Hota as candi...

 India
3
Remembering Ehsan Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Secularism

Remembering Ehsan Jafri: A Legacy of Justice and Secularism

 India
4
Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel

Missile Interception: Tensions Surge in Northern Israel

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026