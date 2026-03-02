Empowering Students: DreamXec Revolutionizes Innovation Funding
DreamXec launches India's first student research crowdfunding platform to democratize innovation funding, supporting 43.3 million college students. It connects students with alumni and CSR channels, addressing challenges of access. The goal is to mobilize ₹5,000 crore towards student innovation over five years, promoting a transparent funding model.
On February 28, 2026, DreamXec launched India's pioneering student research crowdfunding platform, aiming to democratize innovation funding for 43.3 million higher education students. Despite brilliant ideas emerging from colleges across the country, a lack of financial access often leaves them unfulfilled.
The platform seeks to bridge this gap by connecting students with alumni and corporate CSR contributors through a transparent, milestone-driven model. Students can create verified profiles and present their projects, with potential to receive funding and real-time tracking. Ashish Trivedi, DreamXec's CEO, emphasizes the need for an infrastructure that supports students and harnesses India's demographic advantage.
DreamXec's mission is to empower students, enabling them to transform projects in sectors like agriculture, climate tech, and healthcare into viable startups or impactful ventures. Over the next five years, the platform aims to support 400,000 students and channel ₹5,000 crore into student-led innovation, solidifying India's place in the global innovation ecosystem.
