Controversial Remarks by Gautam Khattar Spark Outrage in Goa

Goa Police have registered an FIR against right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar over his alleged offensive remarks towards St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa. The remarks, made during an event attended by Swami Brahmeshanand, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, and several BJP MLAs, have caused a widespread backlash.

Congress functionary Peter D'Souza filed a complaint that led to Khattar being booked for hurting religious sentiments, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (South) Santosh Desai. Congress MLA Altone D'Costa and other leaders called for Khattar's immediate arrest, arguing that his statements threaten communal harmony.

The controversy has prompted an apology from the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, the event organizer, who distanced themselves from Khattar's comments. They issued a public apology to the Christian community, emphasizing their longstanding harmonious relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)