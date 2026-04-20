Tensions Surge as Strait of Hormuz Standoff Impacts Global Markets

Oil prices experienced a sharp rise while stock futures dropped on Monday as escalating tensions in the Middle East affected shipping in the Gulf. Despite this, traders remained hopeful for a resolution, as Asian stock markets approached record highs.

Brent crude futures jumped 5% to $95.16 a barrel, while S&P 500 futures and European futures saw declines. Asian markets, however, with equity benchmarks in Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo, advanced, with Taiwan's shares hitting record highs.

Strait of Hormuz closure by Iran raised concerns over geopolitical instability, drawing in advanced security measures and impacting global economies as leaders attempt finding a resolution. Oil supply and inflation remain critical barometers of current geopolitical risks.