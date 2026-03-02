Left Menu

Foundation Laid for New Kendriya Vidyalaya in Northeast Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a major educational project in Khajuri Khas, northeast Delhi. This includes a new Kendriya Vidyalaya and a transit campus. The initiative aims to enhance local education quality, reducing the need for long commutes. The region now hosts 47 such institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated a transformative educational project in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas by laying the foundation for a permanent Kendriya Vidyalaya building. Gupta remarked on the critical need for robust educational infrastructure in the Yamuna floodplain region, viewing the project as a vital step forward.

The chief minister also unveiled a new transit campus, aimed at mitigating long commutes traditionally undertaken by local students. This initiative sees Delhi's total of Kendriya Vidyalayas reach 47, serving over 1.19 lakh students and alleviating admission pressures on existing institutions.

Highlighting the neglect of previous administrations, Gupta emphasized the advancement under the 'triple-engine government,' focusing on education, infrastructure, and development. Her comments were echoed by Education Minister Ashish Sood and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, reinforcing the project's significance in addressing the regional educational deficit.

