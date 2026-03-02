Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Iran Conflict Escalation Risks

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a crucial dialogue with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss escalating tensions around Iran, as reported by Russian agencies on Monday.

According to a Kremlin statement, both leaders expressed deep concern over the real risks of the ongoing conflict spreading further, with potential catastrophic effects on various Arab countries.

Interfax reported that President Putin emphasized the urgent need for political and diplomatic resolution to this perilous situation, seeking to avert further regional instability.