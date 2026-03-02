Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Iran Conflict Escalation Risks
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the risks of conflict escalation around Iran. Both expressed concerns over the spreading impact on Arab territories and emphasized the need for political solutions. The conversation underscores the urgency of diplomatic efforts to avoid further crises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a crucial dialogue with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss escalating tensions around Iran, as reported by Russian agencies on Monday.
According to a Kremlin statement, both leaders expressed deep concern over the real risks of the ongoing conflict spreading further, with potential catastrophic effects on various Arab countries.
Interfax reported that President Putin emphasized the urgent need for political and diplomatic resolution to this perilous situation, seeking to avert further regional instability.
