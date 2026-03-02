Left Menu

Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Iran Conflict Escalation Risks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the risks of conflict escalation around Iran. Both expressed concerns over the spreading impact on Arab territories and emphasized the need for political solutions. The conversation underscores the urgency of diplomatic efforts to avoid further crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:05 IST
Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Iran Conflict Escalation Risks
Russian President
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a crucial dialogue with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss escalating tensions around Iran, as reported by Russian agencies on Monday.

According to a Kremlin statement, both leaders expressed deep concern over the real risks of the ongoing conflict spreading further, with potential catastrophic effects on various Arab countries.

Interfax reported that President Putin emphasized the urgent need for political and diplomatic resolution to this perilous situation, seeking to avert further regional instability.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Unveils Lifeline for Stranded Punjabis Amid Middle East Crisis

Punjab Unveils Lifeline for Stranded Punjabis Amid Middle East Crisis

 India
2
Pakistani Defence Ministry Employees Sentenced for Leaking Secrets to Russia

Pakistani Defence Ministry Employees Sentenced for Leaking Secrets to Russia

 Pakistan
3
Kerala's Political Shift: A New Dawn with 'Puthuyugam'

Kerala's Political Shift: A New Dawn with 'Puthuyugam'

 India
4
Oil Prices Skyrocket Amid Middle East Tensions: A Threat to Global Economy

Oil Prices Skyrocket Amid Middle East Tensions: A Threat to Global Economy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026