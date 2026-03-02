Left Menu

Transforming ITIs: Enhancing Vocational Training with Mandatory On-the-Job Experience

The Directorate General of Training has introduced new guidelines mandating 150 hours of on-the-job training or group projects for ITI trainees. This move aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and aims to bridge the gap between traditional ITI education and the rapidly evolving industrial needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:05 IST
Transforming ITIs: Enhancing Vocational Training with Mandatory On-the-Job Experience
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has unveiled significant reforms aimed at elevating the standard of vocational education in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). A new mandate requires trainees to complete 150 hours of on-the-job training or group projects, enhancing practical industry exposure.

This initiative is part of a larger restructuring effort under the Craftsmen Training Scheme and is in line with the National Education Policy 2020. The training duration in ITIs has been reduced, and the focus is shifting to more applicable industry practices to ensure students are job-ready upon graduation.

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, emphasized that real workplace experience is crucial for building competence and professionalism. The program is expected to deepen industry-institution collaborations, aligning trainee skills with industry standards, and ensuring readiness for dynamic industrial environments.

TRENDING

1
Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies

Starmer Defends Stance on US-Israel Strikes: No Regime Change from the Skies

 United Kingdom
2
Valley on Edge: Protests Surge After Khameini's Controversial Death

Valley on Edge: Protests Surge After Khameini's Controversial Death

 India
3
From Bonds to Bitcoin: Markets React to Middle East Tensions

From Bonds to Bitcoin: Markets React to Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

Race to the Top: Electing the Next U.N. Secretary-General

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026