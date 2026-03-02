Transforming ITIs: Enhancing Vocational Training with Mandatory On-the-Job Experience

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has unveiled significant reforms aimed at elevating the standard of vocational education in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). A new mandate requires trainees to complete 150 hours of on-the-job training or group projects, enhancing practical industry exposure.

This initiative is part of a larger restructuring effort under the Craftsmen Training Scheme and is in line with the National Education Policy 2020. The training duration in ITIs has been reduced, and the focus is shifting to more applicable industry practices to ensure students are job-ready upon graduation.

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, emphasized that real workplace experience is crucial for building competence and professionalism. The program is expected to deepen industry-institution collaborations, aligning trainee skills with industry standards, and ensuring readiness for dynamic industrial environments.