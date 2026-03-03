Melania Trump's Historic Role at the UN: Child Safety in Conflict Zones under Scrutiny

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump made history by chairing a United Nations Security Council meeting focused on children and education amidst conflict. Her leadership role came just two days after the United States and Israel launched military strikes on Iran, leading to heightened tensions and concerns over child safety.

The meeting, titled "Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict," aimed to highlight the importance of education in promoting tolerance and global peace. In her statement, Melania expressed solidarity with children worldwide, hoping for imminent peace amidst escalating conflicts.

Iranian reports blamed the US and Israeli attacks for a deadly strike on a girls' school, while UN officials and other diplomats called for thorough investigations into the incident. The meeting underscored the ongoing debate about the U.S.'s role and commitment to international peacekeeping and the reform of the United Nations.

