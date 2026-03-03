Kerem Shalom Crossing Reopens for Humanitarian Aid
The Israeli government agency, COGAT, has announced that it will reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing for the phased entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. This decision follows closures due to Israeli and U.S. military actions against Iran, impacting aid deliveries and medical evacuations.
