Kerem Shalom Crossing Reopens for Humanitarian Aid

The Israeli government agency, COGAT, has announced that it will reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing for the phased entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. This decision follows closures due to Israeli and U.S. military actions against Iran, impacting aid deliveries and medical evacuations.

Updated: 03-03-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 03:12 IST
  • Egypt

The Israeli government agency COGAT declared that the Kerem Shalom crossing will reopen starting Tuesday, facilitating the phased entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

This announcement comes after recent closures of crossings, which are crucial for delivering aid and evacuating patients needing urgent medical care.

The closures occurred amidst military actions by Israeli and U.S. forces against Iran, highlighting the complexities affecting humanitarian efforts in the region.

