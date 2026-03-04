Left Menu

Kerala Launches 'Auticare Blue Room' to Empower Children with Disabilities

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, announced the launch of 'Auticare Blue Room' at the State Institute for the Mentally Challenged. This initiative offers specialized training for children with disabilities using VR technology, enhancing their sensory experiences and boosting their confidence to achieve self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:39 IST
Kerala Launches 'Auticare Blue Room' to Empower Children with Disabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards inclusivity, Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, unveiled the 'Auticare Blue Room' initiative at the State Institute for the Mentally Challenged (SIMC). This program aims to equip children with disabilities with specialized training and skill development opportunities.

The initiative uses virtual reality technology to create a 3D world where children can safely and interactively engage, aiding in the development of vision, hearing, and touch senses. The program is designed to enhance the confidence of children with disabilities, empowering them to reach self-sufficiency.

Minister Sivankutty asserted that the government's goal is to offer world-class facilities and bring children with disabilities to the forefront. The 'Auticare Blue Room' marks a milestone in achieving this vision, providing pioneering facilities and stepping stones toward inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Geopolitical Gains Amid Middle East Energy Chaos

Russia's Geopolitical Gains Amid Middle East Energy Chaos

 Germany
2
AIADMK's Strategy: Seat-Sharing and Election Committees in Focus

AIADMK's Strategy: Seat-Sharing and Election Committees in Focus

 India
3
Britain Takes Precautionary Measures Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Britain Takes Precautionary Measures Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

 United Kingdom
4
Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026