Kerala Launches 'Auticare Blue Room' to Empower Children with Disabilities

In a significant move towards inclusivity, Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, unveiled the 'Auticare Blue Room' initiative at the State Institute for the Mentally Challenged (SIMC). This program aims to equip children with disabilities with specialized training and skill development opportunities.

The initiative uses virtual reality technology to create a 3D world where children can safely and interactively engage, aiding in the development of vision, hearing, and touch senses. The program is designed to enhance the confidence of children with disabilities, empowering them to reach self-sufficiency.

Minister Sivankutty asserted that the government's goal is to offer world-class facilities and bring children with disabilities to the forefront. The 'Auticare Blue Room' marks a milestone in achieving this vision, providing pioneering facilities and stepping stones toward inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)