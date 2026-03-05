Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over JNU Vice-Chancellor's Remarks on Caste

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association demanded clarity from the Education Ministry over the university Vice-Chancellor's controversial caste remarks. The teachers' group claimed the comments could suggest endorsement by the government and called for the Vice-Chancellor's removal due to alleged discrimination in policies and governance.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 14:47 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has written an open letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The association seeks clarity on controversial remarks about caste made by JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, which have sparked outrage and a call for her removal.

The teachers' body alleges that the remarks, broadcasted online, create the impression of an endorsement by the Centre, especially given Pandit's purported political alignment with the ruling party. JNUTA has previously requested her dismissal, criticizing her governance as undermining social and gender justice.

In addition to challenging the silence of the education ministry on this issue, JNUTA addresses other concerns, including faculty recruitment practices and the representation of disadvantaged groups. They assert that the remarks reflect an administrative mindset that discriminates and dismisses caste issues.

