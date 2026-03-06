Left Menu

IIM Lucknow's CTO Programme: Shaping the Future of Tech Leadership

IIM Lucknow partners with Emeritus to launch the fourth cohort of its Chief Technology Officer Programme. As AI transforms industries, the programme aims to equip technology leaders with strategic skills to align technology with business goals, offering online and immersive learning experiences under expert guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:13 IST
Mumbai, March 06, 2026: The role of the global Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is evolving rapidly as artificial intelligence (AI) transitions from a phase of experimentation to widespread enterprise transformation. McKinsey's latest data reveals over 75% of organizations now employ AI in at least one business function, with generative AI adoption surging. Meanwhile, Gartner's findings indicate that 70% of technology leaders regard generative AI as revolutionary, and nearly 45% of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) are collaborating with business leaders on digital initiatives, redefining the CTO role to focus on strategy over infrastructure management.

In response to this paradigm shift, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow), ranked 5th among Indian business schools, in association with Emeritus, has launched the fourth batch of its Chief Technology Officer Programme. This initiative seeks to develop participants' skills in aligning technology and business strategies to achieve significant business impacts. The curriculum combines academic rigor, industry relevance, and experiential learning, aiming to inspire tech-driven leadership for enterprise-wide transformation.

The programme features 100% live online lectures by IIM Lucknow faculty and industry experts, supplemented by a three-day immersion at the IIM Lucknow campus. Participants gain practical insights and engage in a capstone project, culminating in a personalized CTO playbook. This programme, starting March 31, 2026, is open to graduates with a minimum of 10 years of experience and offers a robust platform for networking and skill development.

