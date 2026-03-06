Left Menu

India Triumphs Over England to Reach T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's grandfather shares his joy as India beats England to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Kishan's bold performance, along with a stellar innings from Sanju Samson, helped secure the victory. The team now prepares to face New Zealand in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:08 IST
India Triumphs Over England to Reach T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Ishan Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, expressed his joy as India defeated England by seven runs to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Ishan Kishan's cameo of 39 off 18 balls, supplemented by Sanju Samson's explosive 89 off 42, propelled India to a total of 253/7 in 20 overs. Although Jacob Bethell's century kept England in the game, it was Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance that secured India's place in the final against New Zealand.

The final, scheduled at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, will see defending champions India aiming to retain their title on March 8th. Anurag Pandey gave his blessings to the team, especially Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, urging them to perform well in the decisive match.

TRENDING

1
All villages in Maharashtra with a population of more than 1,000 will be connected by concrete roads: CM Devendra Fadnavis.

All villages in Maharashtra with a population of more than 1,000 will be con...

 India
2
Arunachal Pradesh Addresses Education Leadership Vacancies

Arunachal Pradesh Addresses Education Leadership Vacancies

 India
3
Controversy and Clarifications: P-Pop Culture Concert in Delhi Faces Allegations

Controversy and Clarifications: P-Pop Culture Concert in Delhi Faces Allegat...

 India
4
Ukraine's $82 Million Cash and Gold Standoff with Hungary

Ukraine's $82 Million Cash and Gold Standoff with Hungary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026