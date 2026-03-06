India Triumphs Over England to Reach T20 World Cup 2026 Final

In a thrilling encounter at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, expressed his joy as India defeated England by seven runs to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Ishan Kishan's cameo of 39 off 18 balls, supplemented by Sanju Samson's explosive 89 off 42, propelled India to a total of 253/7 in 20 overs. Although Jacob Bethell's century kept England in the game, it was Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance that secured India's place in the final against New Zealand.

The final, scheduled at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, will see defending champions India aiming to retain their title on March 8th. Anurag Pandey gave his blessings to the team, especially Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, urging them to perform well in the decisive match.