India Triumphs Over England to Reach T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's grandfather shares his joy as India beats England to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Kishan's bold performance, along with a stellar innings from Sanju Samson, helped secure the victory. The team now prepares to face New Zealand in the final.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling encounter at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's grandfather, Anurag Pandey, expressed his joy as India defeated England by seven runs to reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final.
Ishan Kishan's cameo of 39 off 18 balls, supplemented by Sanju Samson's explosive 89 off 42, propelled India to a total of 253/7 in 20 overs. Although Jacob Bethell's century kept England in the game, it was Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance that secured India's place in the final against New Zealand.
The final, scheduled at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, will see defending champions India aiming to retain their title on March 8th. Anurag Pandey gave his blessings to the team, especially Kishan and Abhishek Sharma, urging them to perform well in the decisive match.
ALSO READ
Axar Patel: Rising Star in Indian Cricket with Unbelievable Skills
Charges Framing Looms in Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Scam
In-form Sanju Samson eyes one more match-winning innings in T20 World Cup final
Sanju Samson: A Cricketing Renaissance at T20 World Cup
Gautam Gambhir's Home: A Sanctuary Beyond Cricket