Rapper-Turned-Politician Balendra Shah Leads in Nepalese Elections

Balendra Shah's party, Rastriya Swatantra Party, leads in over two-thirds of available seats in Nepal's general election. Shah, a former mayor and popular rapper, is ahead in the race for prime minister, leveraging his social media influence and youth support in the aftermath of political unrest.

06-03-2026
Nepali musician and politician Balendra Shah, 35, is leading in two-thirds of available seats during Nepal's general elections. His Rastriya Swatantra Party, founded just three years ago, is surpassing notable political figures, including a former prime minister, emphasizing Shah's strong social media presence and youth support.

Shah, once Kathmandu's mayor, has fueled excitement during his campaign, backed by his socially critical rap music and promises of prosperity. Supporters like Deepak Adhikari, 33, express confidence in Shah's potential ascent to prime minister to spur the country's growth and stability.

Currently, Shah outstrips former PM K P Sharma Oli in his home district. As vote counting progresses, the contest among Shah's centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party, Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal, and the historic Nepal Congress unfolds. Political turbulence, worsened by September's protests, frames this pivotal election.

