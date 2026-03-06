Flight Turbulence: West Asia Conflict Grounds Kolkata-Gulf Flights

Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, seven vital flights connecting Kolkata with key Gulf destinations were cancelled, affecting major airlines like Air Arabia, Etihad, Qatar Airways, and Emirates. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that flights operating from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi were grounded Saturday due to the ongoing conflict.

Senior airport officials highlight a focus on passenger safety as airlines are actively monitoring the situation and reassessing flight paths. Passengers booked on cancelled flights are urged to get in touch with their respective airlines for rescheduling, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements.

This disruption follows a partial resumption of flight services to the Gulf after a brief four-day suspension. A flydubai flight had marked the resurgence on March 5 by landing in Kolkata, signalling a cautious return to normalcy in air travel across these busy routes.