Seoul's Strategic Stance: US Military Movements and Middle Eastern Engagements

In a legislative hearing on Friday, South Korea's foreign minister addressed concerns about possible U.S. military assistance requests regarding the conflict in the Middle East, stating there had been none so far.

The minister, Cho Hyun, responded to inquiries about a media report on U.S. forces relocating Patriot anti-missile systems to an air base near Seoul, but declined to confirm any operational details.

Despite ongoing speculation, South Korea and the United States maintain strong defense communication and readiness, as confirmed by both countries. The U.S. Forces Korea emphasized their commitment to security on the peninsula amid these reports.