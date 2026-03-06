Seoul's Strategic Stance: US Military Movements and Middle Eastern Engagements
South Korea's foreign minister clarified that the U.S. has not sought Korean assistance regarding Middle Eastern conflicts. Speculations about U.S. military assets' movements in South Korea remain unconfirmed. Both nations continue close communications, ensuring their defense readiness isn't impacted by the situation in the Middle East.
In a legislative hearing on Friday, South Korea's foreign minister addressed concerns about possible U.S. military assistance requests regarding the conflict in the Middle East, stating there had been none so far.
The minister, Cho Hyun, responded to inquiries about a media report on U.S. forces relocating Patriot anti-missile systems to an air base near Seoul, but declined to confirm any operational details.
Despite ongoing speculation, South Korea and the United States maintain strong defense communication and readiness, as confirmed by both countries. The U.S. Forces Korea emphasized their commitment to security on the peninsula amid these reports.