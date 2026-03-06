Bravery Amid Grief: Teen's Unyielding Pursuit of Education

In a compelling show of resilience, 16-year-old Yuvraj Pachpute from Maharashtra's Beed district attended his Secondary School Certificate (SSC) state board examination despite enduring personal loss. His father, Santosh Pachpute, had succumbed to injuries from a road accident just hours before Yuvraj was due to sit the exam.

Family members and neighbors assembled at the Pachpute home in Georai tehsil to mourn the untimely passing. Despite the tragedy, Yuvraj's family insisted that his education must not be sidelined. This led to a remarkable decision that underscored the importance they placed on educational pursuits even in times of deep sorrow.

Yuvraj attended his examination at a local ashram school, completing his Hindi paper between 11 am and 2 pm. Demonstrating incredible fortitude, he later participated in the final rites of his father around 5 pm, lighting the funeral pyre and paying his last respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)