Crisis in Forces: 93,000 Vacancies, Rising Resignations and Welfare Woes

Over 93,000 posts lie vacant in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Despite vacancies, officials assert duties are fulfilled effectively. Recruitment processes are ongoing, utilizing various measures to expedite hiring. Rising resignations and pension scheme restoration remain crucial issues, while welfare boards are in place for retired personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles face a staffing crisis, with over 93,000 vacant positions reported to the Rajya Sabha. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai highlighted that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) holds the largest number of vacancies, totaling 27,400, followed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) with 28,342 empty posts.

Despite recruitment challenges, the forces continue to operate effectively, according to Rai. He discussed ongoing recruitment efforts through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Various measures, including annual recruitment and utilizing radio frequency identification (RFID) technology in physical tests, aim to speed up hiring.

Rai addressed concerns over rising resignations, with figures increasing since 2021. Meanwhile, the question of restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) remains sub-judice in the Supreme Court. For welfare, the Welfare and Rehabilitation Board (WARB) aids retired personnel, while designated officers focus on state and district levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

