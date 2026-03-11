Left Menu

TTD Earmarks Rs 119 Crore for Modernizing Educational Institutions

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has allocated Rs 119 crore for enhancing its educational institutions in FY 2026-27. This investment aims to incorporate modern technology, improve infrastructure, and develop skills. Additionally, it will encourage sports and cultural activities, and prepare students for competitive exams.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reserved approximately Rs 119 crore for the enhancement of educational institutions under its management for the fiscal year 2026-27. This initiative, supported by the SV Vidyadanam Trust, aims at introducing state-of-the-art technology and refining infrastructure to bolster student capabilities.

In their recent press release, TTD disclosed that funds amounting to Rs 118.89 crore will be deployed for development projects targeting its schools and colleges. Planned endeavors include constructing additional classrooms, expanding hostel accommodations, and supporting sports, cultural, and co-curricular activities to facilitate holistic student development.

To accompany these infrastructure improvements, training programs are set for both teaching and non-teaching staff, while courses designed to prepare students for IIT, NEET, CA, and CLAT exams will be introduced. Emphasis will also be placed on digital integration within classrooms, comprehensive medical services for female students, and vocational training opportunities.

