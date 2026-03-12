Left Menu

Controversial JNU Referendum Sparks Debate Over Student Participation

A recent referendum at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sparked controversy as only 2,409 out of 9,043 eligible students voted, with the majority calling for the vice chancellor's resignation. JNU faculty and students debate on low voter turnout and the referendum's legitimacy.

In a contentious development at Jawaharlal Nehru University, a recent referendum conducted by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has raised questions concerning student engagement. The vote revealed that 2,181 out of 2,409 participating students were in favor of the vice chancellor's resignation, following accusations of casteist remarks.

Faculty member Christhu Doss highlighted the low voter turnout, indicating that only about 27% of eligible students participated. This suggests over 70% either abstained or rejected the referendum. Concerns were amplified by the lack of independent oversight and no participation threshold in the voting process.

Defending the referendum, JNUSU President Aditi Mishra pointed to various factors affecting turnout, such as ongoing exams and students, including research scholars and day scholars, being off-campus. Mishra also mentioned reluctance to vote due to fear of administrative repercussions, leading to a notable number of abstentions.

