High-Stakes Trade Talks: Bessent Meets Vice Premier He in Paris

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in France to continue trade discussions, as U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The meetings are part of ongoing dialogues to navigate U.S.-China economic relations amid new tariffs and trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a crucial development for U.S.-China relations, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in France for talks aimed at advancing trade dialogue. Announcement of this meeting comes as President Donald Trump prepares for his meeting with China's Xi Jinping in Beijing at the month's end.

Accompanying Bessent will be U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, keeping the focus on maintaining and furthering the progress made since last year's trade truce. The dialogue continues amidst a backdrop of newly reimposed U.S. tariffs intended to address balance of payments concerns.

The discussion is expected to shed light on future tariff policies after recent adjustments. Despite setbacks from a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling against some tariffs, mutual respect between Trump and Xi is hoped to drive positive outcomes. The talks are part of broader negotiations to ease tensions in bilateral trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

