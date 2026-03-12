High-Stakes Trade Talks: Bessent Meets Vice Premier He in Paris

In a crucial development for U.S.-China relations, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in France for talks aimed at advancing trade dialogue. Announcement of this meeting comes as President Donald Trump prepares for his meeting with China's Xi Jinping in Beijing at the month's end.

Accompanying Bessent will be U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, keeping the focus on maintaining and furthering the progress made since last year's trade truce. The dialogue continues amidst a backdrop of newly reimposed U.S. tariffs intended to address balance of payments concerns.

The discussion is expected to shed light on future tariff policies after recent adjustments. Despite setbacks from a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling against some tariffs, mutual respect between Trump and Xi is hoped to drive positive outcomes. The talks are part of broader negotiations to ease tensions in bilateral trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)