Left Menu

JNU Security Guard Suspension Sparks Campus Controversy

Twenty-one security guards at JNU were suspended, allegedly for failing to prevent students from rebuilding a protest site. The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union criticized the administration's authoritarian approach. The university claims the guards are employed by a third party, limiting its direct involvement in disciplinary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:47 IST
JNU Security Guard Suspension Sparks Campus Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has come under fire after suspending 21 security guards, allegedly for their inability to prevent students from reconstructing a protest site. The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) accused the administration, led by Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit, of having an authoritarian and anti-worker stance.

JNUSU noted that the administration had previously ordered the removal of the encampment, resulting in the confiscation of various items. However, the students managed to rebuild the site, prompting the alleged punitive measures against the guards. A university official stated that the security personnel, being outsourced, are not directly under the university's purview, though recommendations can be made.

The union claimed the involvement of private parties leads to exploitation, with guards facing suspensions for minor infractions and lacking job security. JNUSU demanded the guards' reinstatement, emphasizing that the fight for democratic campus rights is tied to worker dignity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026