JNU Security Guard Suspension Sparks Campus Controversy

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has come under fire after suspending 21 security guards, allegedly for their inability to prevent students from reconstructing a protest site. The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) accused the administration, led by Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit, of having an authoritarian and anti-worker stance.

JNUSU noted that the administration had previously ordered the removal of the encampment, resulting in the confiscation of various items. However, the students managed to rebuild the site, prompting the alleged punitive measures against the guards. A university official stated that the security personnel, being outsourced, are not directly under the university's purview, though recommendations can be made.

The union claimed the involvement of private parties leads to exploitation, with guards facing suspensions for minor infractions and lacking job security. JNUSU demanded the guards' reinstatement, emphasizing that the fight for democratic campus rights is tied to worker dignity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)