Left Menu

Himachal's New Vision: CBSE Schools and Health Revolution

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the introduction of the CBSE curriculum in 140 schools across Himachal Pradesh, with teacher positions filled soon. A Rs 300-crore cancer hospital and new academic courses highlight education and healthcare reforms. Nadaun aims to be a sports tourism hub with significant infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:03 IST
Himachal's New Vision: CBSE Schools and Health Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is set for a transformation with the introduction of the CBSE curriculum in 140 schools, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. All teaching positions are expected to be filled within two months as part of this initiative.

In addition to educational reforms, healthcare in Himachal is also getting a boost. A Rs 300-crore cancer hospital is planned in Hamirpur, alongside a mother and child hospital worth Rs 100 crore. These hospitals are part of the state's strategy to upgrade its healthcare infrastructure significantly.

Nadaun, part of Sukhu's home constituency, is set to become a sports tourism hotspot. A modern sports centre costing Rs 160 crore is under construction and expected to finish by June. A riverfront development on the Beas River and other projects highlight the region's potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026