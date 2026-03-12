Himachal's New Vision: CBSE Schools and Health Revolution

Himachal Pradesh is set for a transformation with the introduction of the CBSE curriculum in 140 schools, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. All teaching positions are expected to be filled within two months as part of this initiative.

In addition to educational reforms, healthcare in Himachal is also getting a boost. A Rs 300-crore cancer hospital is planned in Hamirpur, alongside a mother and child hospital worth Rs 100 crore. These hospitals are part of the state's strategy to upgrade its healthcare infrastructure significantly.

Nadaun, part of Sukhu's home constituency, is set to become a sports tourism hotspot. A modern sports centre costing Rs 160 crore is under construction and expected to finish by June. A riverfront development on the Beas River and other projects highlight the region's potential.

