Haryana Government Ensures Steady LPG Supply Amid Rumors

Haryana's Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Rajesh Nagar, confirmed on Thursday the normalcy in the supply chain for petroleum products, including domestic LPG, throughout the state. He issued a stern warning against spreading rumors and engaging in black marketing activities.

Minister Nagar emphasized the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas's directives to maintain an adequate supply, equitable distribution, and availability of domestic LPG for priority sectors. The Haryana government has implemented necessary actions immediately to adhere to these guidelines.

Despite global disruptions affecting commercial cylinder supply, the government prioritizes deliveries to educational institutions, hospitals, and other essential services. A robust state-level distribution network of over 5,000 distributors ensures daily delivery of cylinders to households and businesses. The government remains vigilant against theft and unauthorized distribution to prevent an artificial shortage in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)