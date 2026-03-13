Strengthening Health Measures in Eklavya Model Schools

Amid reports of food poisoning and infections in some Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has implemented stringent measures to bolster student safety.

Minister Durgadas Uikey stressed that the National Education Society for Tribal Students has issued guidelines focusing on health, hygiene, and medical care.

The guidelines encompass safe food practices, regular health checks, and emergency response readiness to ensure the safety and well-being of tribal students.

(With inputs from agencies.)