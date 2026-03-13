Left Menu

Strengthening Health Measures in Eklavya Model Schools

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs addresses food safety and health concerns in Eklavya Model Residential Schools following instances of food poisoning. New guidelines ensure medical care, hygiene in food preparation, and emergency transport facilities to enhance student well-being and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:39 IST
Amid reports of food poisoning and infections in some Eklavya Model Residential Schools, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has implemented stringent measures to bolster student safety.

Minister Durgadas Uikey stressed that the National Education Society for Tribal Students has issued guidelines focusing on health, hygiene, and medical care.

The guidelines encompass safe food practices, regular health checks, and emergency response readiness to ensure the safety and well-being of tribal students.

