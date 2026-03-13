Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Envisions Educational Renaissance in Uttar Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted Uttar Pradesh's efforts to become a leading educational hub. Speaking at City Montessori School, he emphasized creating positive learning environments and stressed education as a tool for societal progress, citing historical and contemporary examples of educational visionaries who have impacted society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:19 IST
Rajnath Singh Envisions Educational Renaissance in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has projected Uttar Pradesh as the next epicenter of educational excellence in India. At the inauguration of a new building at City Montessori School in Lucknow, Singh lauded the state's ambitious plans to develop a robust educational ecosystem, enhancing both academic and personal growth in students.

Singh stated that education in Uttar Pradesh aims to become a beacon not just locally but nationally. Stressing the role of education in societal advancement, he cited historical figures like Savitribai Phule and contemporary examples in science and agriculture, reflecting on education as a means of character building and societal contribution.

Highlighting India's rich educational history, Singh noted that the state is moving beyond the mere opening of schools, embracing a comprehensive strategy that encompasses character and personal development. He emphasized that education is about more than individual success; it's about instilling knowledge that benefits wider society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026