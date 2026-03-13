Rajnath Singh Envisions Educational Renaissance in Uttar Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has projected Uttar Pradesh as the next epicenter of educational excellence in India. At the inauguration of a new building at City Montessori School in Lucknow, Singh lauded the state's ambitious plans to develop a robust educational ecosystem, enhancing both academic and personal growth in students.

Singh stated that education in Uttar Pradesh aims to become a beacon not just locally but nationally. Stressing the role of education in societal advancement, he cited historical figures like Savitribai Phule and contemporary examples in science and agriculture, reflecting on education as a means of character building and societal contribution.

Highlighting India's rich educational history, Singh noted that the state is moving beyond the mere opening of schools, embracing a comprehensive strategy that encompasses character and personal development. He emphasized that education is about more than individual success; it's about instilling knowledge that benefits wider society.

