Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Contract Worth Rs 27 Crore

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has been awarded a contract by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) valued at over Rs 27 crore. The contract involves user fee collection and maintenance work on National Highway 48 in Karnataka. The projects were secured through an electronic tender process.

  • Country:
  • India

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL), a company known for its work in infra-to-energy sectors, has secured a substantial contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), valued at over Rs 27 crore.

The projects, awarded through an e-tender process, include the collection of user fees at the Chowlaggere fee plaza on the Hassan to Maranahally section of National Highway 48 in Karnataka. In addition to this, the company will be responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent blocks, as per the company's announcement on Saturday.

HMPL, recognized for its work in renewable energy and construction, continues to expand its footprint in the industry with this significant order. The total value of the newly secured projects is Rs 27.15 crore, showcasing the company's growing presence in road and energy projects under the EPC model.

