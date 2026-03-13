China Tightens Local Government Subsidy Rules

China is set to enhance its regulatory framework regarding local government subsidies. This effort includes creating a definitive list that categorizes situations where local authorities are barred from offering them, according to state media reports on Friday.

"Regulating local financial subsidy policies holds significant importance for maintaining fair competition in the market and fostering the development of a unified national market," stated the State Council at a meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang, as per state radio communications.

This move is part of China's broader strategy to standardize its market policies and ensure a fair competitive environment across the country, aligning with the national goal of creating a consistent economic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)