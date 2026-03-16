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Controversy in Maharashtra: Discrimination, Scams, and Political Vendettas

Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress party accuses the Maharashtra government of bias in fund allocation, favoring ruling party constituencies, and neglecting opposition areas. He highlights a QR code scam, misallocated tribal development funds, and political retaliation against educational institutions, questioning the state's commitment to equitable governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:42 IST
Controversy in Maharashtra: Discrimination, Scams, and Political Vendettas
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In a fiery assembly session, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the Maharashtra government of preferential allocation of funds favoring ruling party legislators while overlooking opposition constituencies. The budgetary debate raised stark concerns over infrastructure development and potential political bias.

Wadettiwar exposed a significant QR code scam, alleging contractors exploited digital codes to funnel money illicitly in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, raising questions about governmental oversight. He also criticized the redirection of tribal development funds, pointing out the siphoning of Rs 3,416 crore to a women's welfare scheme.

The leader further condemned alleged political vendettas against educational institutions and highlighted financial inequities in Maharashtra's cement industry, hinting at exploitation among workers. Wadettiwar's allegations cast doubt on the government's professed commitment to equal development, democratic functioning, and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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