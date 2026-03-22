Indian Nursing Prospects Surge Worldwide: UP's Leap in Medical Education
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the global demand for Indian nurses, citing countries like Japan and Germany. He also reveals a surge in government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and emphasizes the importance of regional language modules to attract more women to nursing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the worldwide demand for Indian nursing professionals, highlighting Japan, Germany, and Korea as key regions seeking their expertise.
Speaking at a job letter distribution event in Lucknow, Adityanath noted significant strides in the state's medical education landscape, with government medical colleges now outnumbering private ones.
Adityanath also advocated for regional language training modules to empower women in nursing, stressing the importance of practical skills alongside theoretical knowledge through established simulation labs.
(With inputs from agencies.)