Telangana's New Initiative: Nourishing Futures and Education
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, in a meeting with economist Karthik Muralidharan, discussed addressing nutritional deficiencies and educational challenges among children. Initiatives include enhancing school meals and assigning a 'Poshan Sakhi' at Anganwadi centers for better food distribution. The plan is to implement these on a pilot basis in selected schools.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pledged commitment to improving child nutrition and education across the state.
Renowned economist Karthik Muralidharan met with Reddy, emphasizing the need to address nutritional and educational gaps among young children in Telangana.
The state government is considering a pilot implementation of Muralidharan's recommendations, which include enhancing school meal programs and appointing additional staff at Anganwadi centers, known as 'Poshan Sakhi', to ensure the regular distribution of nutritious food to children.
(With inputs from agencies.)