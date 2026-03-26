Telangana's New Initiative: Nourishing Futures and Education

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy pledged commitment to improving child nutrition and education across the state.

Renowned economist Karthik Muralidharan met with Reddy, emphasizing the need to address nutritional and educational gaps among young children in Telangana.

The state government is considering a pilot implementation of Muralidharan's recommendations, which include enhancing school meal programs and appointing additional staff at Anganwadi centers, known as 'Poshan Sakhi', to ensure the regular distribution of nutritious food to children.

(With inputs from agencies.)