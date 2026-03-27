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Karnataka Shifts Third Language Exam to Grading System, Easing Student Burden

Karnataka's government will replace the marks system for the third language in SSLC exams with a grading system, reducing total marks from 625 to 525. This decision aims to ease the pressure on students, with grades not impacting overall results. The policy change addresses concerns about language imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:03 IST
Karnataka Shifts Third Language Exam to Grading System, Easing Student Burden
Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's School Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, announced a significant shift in the state's education policy on Friday. The government will replace the marks system for the third language in the SSLC exams with a grading system, effectively reducing the total marks from 625 to 525. This new grading approach will not affect a student's overall results.

Bariatric to local concerns, the decision seeks to alleviate the academic pressure on students who are required to study multiple languages. Noting the burden that languages like Hindi present to Kannadiga children, the minister emphasized the importance of providing education that does not impose unnecessary stress.

Currently, about 13–14 languages are taught as third languages in Karnataka, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The move to a grading system, announced during the assembly session, shows a responsive change to the voices of local activists and parents. An official order will soon follow to formalize the changes yet mitigate teachers' disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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