Florian Wirtz's Striking Comeback: Germany Triumphs Over Switzerland

Germany's Florian Wirtz emerged as the hero in a thrilling friendly against Switzerland, securing a 4-3 victory with two goals, including a last-minute winner. His performance, which included two assists, was pivotal as Germany twice came from behind to win the match.

The first half saw Switzerland's Dan Ndoye capitalize on a defensive mistake to score first. Jonathan Tah equalized for Germany with a header. Breel Embolo restored Switzerland's lead, but a skillful chip by Serge Gnabry, assisted by Wirtz, leveled the score before halftime.

Florian Wirtz, who has been regaining form at Liverpool, delivered a remarkable second-half performance. He put Germany ahead with a stunning curled shot and sealed the win with another spectacular strike, leaving Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel helpless. Germany and Switzerland continue their World Cup preparations, drawn in Groups E and B, respectively.