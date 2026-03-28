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Florian Wirtz's Striking Comeback: Germany Triumphs Over Switzerland

Florian Wirtz played a pivotal role as Germany defeated Switzerland in a 4-3 friendly match. Wirtz scored twice and assisted in two goals, including the winning strike in the 86th minute. The thrilling match served as preparation for both teams ahead of the World Cup in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basel | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:17 IST
Florian Wirtz's Striking Comeback: Germany Triumphs Over Switzerland
Florian Wirtz
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Germany's Florian Wirtz emerged as the hero in a thrilling friendly against Switzerland, securing a 4-3 victory with two goals, including a last-minute winner. His performance, which included two assists, was pivotal as Germany twice came from behind to win the match.

The first half saw Switzerland's Dan Ndoye capitalize on a defensive mistake to score first. Jonathan Tah equalized for Germany with a header. Breel Embolo restored Switzerland's lead, but a skillful chip by Serge Gnabry, assisted by Wirtz, leveled the score before halftime.

Florian Wirtz, who has been regaining form at Liverpool, delivered a remarkable second-half performance. He put Germany ahead with a stunning curled shot and sealed the win with another spectacular strike, leaving Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel helpless. Germany and Switzerland continue their World Cup preparations, drawn in Groups E and B, respectively.

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