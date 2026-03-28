Left Menu

Dominant Spain Triumphs Over Serbia: Oyarzabal Shines with Brace

Spain secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Serbia in a pre-World Cup friendly. Mikel Oyarzabal dazzled with two first-half goals, while debutant Victor Munoz capped the win with a brilliant strike. Spain will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in Group H at the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:28 IST
Dominant Spain Triumphs Over Serbia: Oyarzabal Shines with Brace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain delivered a commanding performance, defeating Serbia 3-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday. The match, initially planned against Argentina, saw Mikel Oyarzabal shine with a first-half brace, showcasing Spain's potential as they head into the World Cup.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a skillfully executed shot, benefiting from Spain's precise passing game. Just before halftime, he doubled the lead with another impressive strike. Despite dominating the match, Spain's next goal came in the 72nd minute, when substitute Victor Munoz found the net on his international debut, thanks to Ferran Torres' clever assist.

As Spain looks ahead to their World Cup journey in Group H, they prepare to face Cape Verde on June 15, followed by matches against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Toronto Roof Explosions Prompt Emergency Response

Toronto Roof Explosions Prompt Emergency Response

 Global
2
Bank of America Settles $72.5 Million Epstein-Related Lawsuit

Bank of America Settles $72.5 Million Epstein-Related Lawsuit

 Global
3
Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

 Global
4
Executive Order Offers Temporary Relief for TSA Amid Pay Struggles

Executive Order Offers Temporary Relief for TSA Amid Pay Struggles

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026