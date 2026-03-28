Dominant Spain Triumphs Over Serbia: Oyarzabal Shines with Brace
Spain secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Serbia in a pre-World Cup friendly. Mikel Oyarzabal dazzled with two first-half goals, while debutant Victor Munoz capped the win with a brilliant strike. Spain will face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay in Group H at the World Cup.
Spain delivered a commanding performance, defeating Serbia 3-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday. The match, initially planned against Argentina, saw Mikel Oyarzabal shine with a first-half brace, showcasing Spain's potential as they head into the World Cup.
Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a skillfully executed shot, benefiting from Spain's precise passing game. Just before halftime, he doubled the lead with another impressive strike. Despite dominating the match, Spain's next goal came in the 72nd minute, when substitute Victor Munoz found the net on his international debut, thanks to Ferran Torres' clever assist.
As Spain looks ahead to their World Cup journey in Group H, they prepare to face Cape Verde on June 15, followed by matches against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spain Dominates Serbia with Stellar Performance in Pre-World Cup Friendly
Luxury Watches Stolen from Ghanaian Soccer Players in Vienna
Iran’s Bold Gesture: Soccer Team Stages Symbolic Protest
Iran Soccer Team's Silent Protest: A Tribute to Fallen Schoolgirls
Baller League USA: Reinventing Soccer for a New Generation