Dominant Spain Triumphs Over Serbia: Oyarzabal Shines with Brace

Spain delivered a commanding performance, defeating Serbia 3-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday. The match, initially planned against Argentina, saw Mikel Oyarzabal shine with a first-half brace, showcasing Spain's potential as they head into the World Cup.

Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a skillfully executed shot, benefiting from Spain's precise passing game. Just before halftime, he doubled the lead with another impressive strike. Despite dominating the match, Spain's next goal came in the 72nd minute, when substitute Victor Munoz found the net on his international debut, thanks to Ferran Torres' clever assist.

As Spain looks ahead to their World Cup journey in Group H, they prepare to face Cape Verde on June 15, followed by matches against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)