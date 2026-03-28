Left Menu

Landmark Court Ruling Overturns $16.1 Billion Judgment Against Argentina

A U.S. appeals court overturned a $16.1 billion judgment against Argentina, marking a significant victory for President Javier Milei. The decision reversed a previous ruling accusing Argentina of breaching contract laws in expropriating YPF shares. The case highlights complex legal interpretations and potential economic impacts for Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:29 IST
Landmark Court Ruling Overturns $16.1 Billion Judgment Against Argentina
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal victory for Argentina, a U.S. appeals court on Friday nullified a $16.1 billion judgment previously levied against the country for the expropriation of YPF shares in 2012. The ruling represents a cornerstone achievement for Argentine President Javier Milei, who is striving to stabilize the nation's troubled economy.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, through a 2-1 vote, concluded that the breach of contract claims brought by former YPF shareholders, Petersen Energia Inversora and Eton Park Capital Management, were invalid under Argentine law. This overturning comes as a relief to Argentina, given the judgment represented a significant portion of its national budget for 2024.

The court's decision also poses a setback for Burford Capital, a UK-based litigation finance company that backed the lawsuit. Despite the setback, Burford indicated plans to appeal the decision and explore other legal avenues, including arbitration, to recover the investment loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions NATO Commitment Amid Tensions with European Allies

Trump Questions NATO Commitment Amid Tensions with European Allies

 Global
2
Toronto Roof Explosions Prompt Emergency Response

Toronto Roof Explosions Prompt Emergency Response

 Global
3
Bank of America Settles $72.5 Million Epstein-Related Lawsuit

Bank of America Settles $72.5 Million Epstein-Related Lawsuit

 Global
4
Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026