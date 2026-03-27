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Parents Protest Against Salwan Public School's 'Arbitrary' Fee Hikes

Parents of Salwan Public School students protested fee hikes, claiming non-payment led to students' results being withheld. The school denied barring students from exams, stating results were online. Parents urge fee moderation, highlighting the financial strain. The school referenced Delhi School Education Rules to justify actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:26 IST
Parents Protest Against Salwan Public School's 'Arbitrary' Fee Hikes
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Parents of students from Salwan Public School in Mayur Vihar gathered outside the Directorate of Education on Friday, protesting what they termed as 'arbitrary' fee hikes. They alleged that results were withheld due to non-payment.

Mohit Arora, one of the parents, claimed that over 40 students faced removal from the rolls as they could not pay the increased fees. In contrast, school principal Richa Sharma Katyal stated all results were available online and no student was barred from exams.

The protest highlighted the financial challenges faced by parents, who held placards advocating for affordable education. The school cited legal provisions allowing fee adjustments, pointing to court rulings that support independent fee structures for private schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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