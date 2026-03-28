Left Menu

Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

Four astronauts, including NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen, are finalizing preparations for NASA's Artemis II mission. This historic mission will see the first crewed lunar journey in over five decades, testing the limits of human spaceflight with the Orion spacecraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 04:52 IST
Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

Four astronauts have arrived in Florida to prepare for NASA's long-anticipated Artemis II mission, which will be the first crewed lunar journey in over 50 years. This mission includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The mission is not a Moon landing but aims to send astronauts farther from Earth than ever before. Scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Artemis II will test critical systems on the Orion spacecraft as the crew embarks on a 10-day mission around the Moon.

The mission will feature several historical firsts: Glover will be the first Black astronaut to approach the Moon, Koch will be the first woman, and Hansen will be the first non-American to venture beyond low Earth orbit. These astronauts have been training extensively for over two years.

TRENDING

1
Bank of America Settles $72.5 Million Epstein-Related Lawsuit

Bank of America Settles $72.5 Million Epstein-Related Lawsuit

 Global
2
Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

 Global
3
Executive Order Offers Temporary Relief for TSA Amid Pay Struggles

Executive Order Offers Temporary Relief for TSA Amid Pay Struggles

 Global
4
U.S. Boosts Mineral Ventures in Venezuela

U.S. Boosts Mineral Ventures in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026