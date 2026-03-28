Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Artemis II Moon Mission

Four astronauts have arrived in Florida to prepare for NASA's long-anticipated Artemis II mission, which will be the first crewed lunar journey in over 50 years. This mission includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

The mission is not a Moon landing but aims to send astronauts farther from Earth than ever before. Scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Artemis II will test critical systems on the Orion spacecraft as the crew embarks on a 10-day mission around the Moon.

The mission will feature several historical firsts: Glover will be the first Black astronaut to approach the Moon, Koch will be the first woman, and Hansen will be the first non-American to venture beyond low Earth orbit. These astronauts have been training extensively for over two years.