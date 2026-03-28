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Unexpected Odor Grounds DC Area Flights

A suspicious odor detected at a Virginia air traffic control tower led to the evacuation of Potomac Consolidated Terminal RADAR Approach Control, causing the FAA to issue ground stops for DC-area airports. This disruption impacted major airports around Washington, including Reagan National, Dulles, and Baltimore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2026 05:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 05:03 IST
Unexpected Odor Grounds DC Area Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights at airports in the Washington, DC area late on Friday after an unusual odor was noticed at a Virginia air traffic control tower. The situation unfolded as the FAA detected the scent, prompting swift action to ensure safety.

Following this discovery, personnel evacuated the Potomac Consolidated Terminal RADAR Approach Control (TRACON). This facility is crucial as it manages the airspace over numerous airports in the Washington region, making the situation more pressing. The FAA's response was quick, targeting safety and minimizing risk.

As a result, ground stops were issued at major airports including Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles, and Baltimore, as well as several smaller airports in the vicinity. This incident caused disruptions in flights, highlighting the importance of safety in aviation operations.

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