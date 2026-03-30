High Stakes in Delhi: Private Schools Challenge New Fee Regulation Law

The Delhi High Court is set to hear crucial petitions on April 18 concerning the Delhi government's recent fee regulation law, which has come under fire from several private schools. Aiming for a quick resolution, Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed the hearing to be held on a Saturday.

The Delhi government argues that the law, enacted under the National Education Policy, 2020, seeks to prevent the commercialization of education. However, school associations claim it infringes on their fundamental rights and was passed without due consideration. The court notes complaints of student removal due to unpaid fees and suggests possible contempt cases for schools violating court orders by increasing fees unlawfully.

The new law requires schools to form 'school-level fee regulation committees', including representatives from management, teaching staff, parents, and government nominees. Despite the opposition, the government contends the legislation is essential to prevent profiteering and ensure fair educational practices in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)