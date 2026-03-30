Naxals ran parallel government; stopped developmental work, prevented people from voting: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Naxals ran parallel government; stopped developmental work, prevented people from voting: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
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