India Extends STE Status for Urea Imports to 2027

The government has announced an extension of the State Trade Enterprise (STE) status for Indian Potash Ltd for urea imports until March 31, 2027. This extension aims to secure a reliable supply of urea, a crucial agricultural nutrient.

According to a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) dated March 27, the import of agricultural-grade urea will continue to be conducted through Indian Potash Ltd. This move comes as a strategic response to the volatile global fertilizer market, especially amid crises in West Asia affecting trade flows.

In the 2024-25 financial year, India produced 306.67 lakh tonnes of urea while importing an additional 56.47 lakh tonnes to fulfill domestic needs. Recent data indicates that the country imported 98 lakh tonnes of urea in the first eleven months of the current fiscal year to mitigate domestic shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)