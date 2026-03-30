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Germany and Syria Forge Path for Refugee Return

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Germany and Syria's collaboration to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees. After discussions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Merz revealed plans for refugees to aid in Syria's reconstruction. Germany commits to supporting the rebuilding process, with most refugees expected to return over the next three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:38 IST
Germany and Syria Forge Path for Refugee Return
Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced on Monday that Germany and Syria will work collaboratively to facilitate the return of hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees. Following a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Berlin, Merz highlighted the crucial role refugees would play in rebuilding their homeland.

Merz emphasized that many Syrians have significantly contributed to German society but expressed that a majority desire to return home. He projected that around 80% of Syrian asylum seekers in Germany, totaling approximately 700,000-800,000, could be returning to Syria in the next three years.

The initial focus will be on those without valid residence rights, particularly criminal offenders. This aligns with Merz's tougher immigration controls, following the rise of the anti-immigration AfD party after former Chancellor Angela Merkel's admission of asylum seekers. Merz confirmed Germany's commitment to Syria's reconstruction through a joint work program being implemented with Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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