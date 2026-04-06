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Streamlined Admissions: DU's New Approach for 2026

Delhi University plans to begin undergraduate admissions from May 2026, shortly after the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) starts. The admissions rely on the CUET results and use a Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, focusing on timeliness and a more student-friendly process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:20 IST
Streamlined Admissions: DU's New Approach for 2026
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Delhi University is gearing up to commence undergraduate admissions in the third week of May 2026, following the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). University officials have confirmed that the admission process will utilize the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal and will proceed in multiple phases, starting with registration.

According to the National Testing Agency, the CUET-UG exams are tentatively scheduled from May 11 to 31. DU's dean of admission, Haneet Gandhi, highlighted the focus on timely admissions to ensure classes start at the earliest opportunity. The university aims to streamline the allocation period to minimize delays.

In response to concerns about previous admission delays, Delhi University is enhancing the CSAS portal to be more intuitive and student-friendly, reducing errors during the application process. Gandhi advised students to align their CUET paper subjects with their class 12 studies, as subject mapping is crucial for a successful admission process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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