NCERT's Revised Curriculum Committee: A New Era in Educational Strategy

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revamped its curriculum committee after the Supreme Court's concern over a controversial section on 'Corruption in Judiciary' in a withdrawn Class 8 textbook. This move comes after a critical reprimand from the apex court.

The newly constituted National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) features notable figures such as V Kamakoti from IIT Madras and Raghuvendra Tanwar from the Indian Council of Historical Research. The current committee narrowed down to 20 members, previously 22, following high court directives.

In February, the Supreme Court intervened, enforcing a blanket ban on the problematic textbook. The reconstructed NSTC aims to refine and update school syllabi from Grades 1 to 12, facilitating a seamless academic transition and ensuring high standards in educational content.