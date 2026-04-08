Bennett University's Visionary Step: Bennett Online for Career-Focused Learners

Bennett University, known for its NAAC A+ accreditation, has initiated Bennett Online to offer fully online MBA and BBA programs. These programs, crucial for working professionals seeking career advancement, align with India's National Education Policy 2020.

The initiative, supported by The Times Group, caters to professionals across various industries, expanding flexible learning pathways amidst technological and business transformations. Chancellor Vineet Jain emphasizes the university's role in enhancing human capital to drive economic growth.

The online programs, with academic oversight and evaluation, focus on capability building. Vice Chancellor Dr. Raj Singh highlights the importance of empowering professionals with digital awareness and leadership skills in today's competitive landscape.