NPP Raises Concerns Over Election Safety in Nagaland's Koridang

On the eve of the by-election in Koridang, Nagaland, the National People's Party (NPP) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging the presence of anti-social elements impersonating India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel in the area.

According to NPP national secretary Saidul Khan, these impersonators are creating a sense of fear among villagers, potentially manipulating voter turnout. The party identified specific villages in the Mokokchung district, raising alarms about the fairness of the upcoming election.

The NPP called for the replacement of IRB forces with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure a neutral environment. Currently, six candidates, including BJP and Congress, are contesting for the seat left vacant after BJP legislator Imkong L. Imchen's death.