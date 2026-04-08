Insider Bets and Surreal Timing: The Trump Era Trading Controversies

A string of curiously timed financial trades has emerged in connection with major policy decisions during Donald Trump's presidency, leading experts to question potential insider trading. Notable trades were made just prior to key announcements regarding Iran ceasefires, prompting investigations into the possibility of information leaks.

For instance, traders placed a $950 million bet on falling oil prices mere hours before Trump declared a ceasefire with Iran, precipitating a dramatic dip in crude futures. Similarly, an unauthorized wager of $500 million on Brent and WTI prices occurred shortly before another Iran-related announcement, raising further concerns.

These and other instances, such as bets placed before the capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, have led to scrutiny over ethics as analysts ponder whether such trades were based on nonpublic information. Government officials have been quick to dismiss any allegations, citing strict ethics guidelines that are in place to prevent such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)