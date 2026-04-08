Professor Recovers Stolen Laptop Using 'Find My App' in Bollywood-like Sequence

A dramatic turn of events unfolded when an assistant professor at Delhi University managed to reclaim her stolen laptop containing six years of vital PhD research using a 'find my app.'

The theft occurred while she was visiting the North Campus with her husband. Thieves broke into her parked car, stealing a bag containing her laptop and other items. Shocked but determined, the professor documented the incident on social media.

After reporting the crime to the police, a stroke of luck led her to track the laptop via smartphone. Ignoring potential risks, she located the bag at a nearby place and coordinated with the police, resulting in the recovery of her laptop and other stolen property.

(With inputs from agencies.)