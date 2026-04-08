Left Menu

Professor Recovers Stolen Laptop Using 'Find My App' in Bollywood-like Sequence

An assistant professor from Delhi University recovered her stolen laptop containing six years of PhD work using a 'find my app.' After thwarting a break-in, she tracked the laptop to a nearby location, retrieved her belongings, and reported the incident to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:03 IST
Professor Recovers Stolen Laptop Using 'Find My App' in Bollywood-like Sequence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic turn of events unfolded when an assistant professor at Delhi University managed to reclaim her stolen laptop containing six years of vital PhD research using a 'find my app.'

The theft occurred while she was visiting the North Campus with her husband. Thieves broke into her parked car, stealing a bag containing her laptop and other items. Shocked but determined, the professor documented the incident on social media.

After reporting the crime to the police, a stroke of luck led her to track the laptop via smartphone. Ignoring potential risks, she located the bag at a nearby place and coordinated with the police, resulting in the recovery of her laptop and other stolen property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

Tensions Escalate as Israel Launches Heaviest Strikes on Lebanon

 Global
2
Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners

 India
3
Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

Unseasonal Weather Disrupts Himachal Pradesh with Snowfall and Rain

 India
4
Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

Drone Deal Derailed: EDGE Group's Acquisition Stalls

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026