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AI Revolution in Chhattisgarh's Education: A Leap Towards Future Readiness

Chhattisgarh is revamping its education system to be technology-driven under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's leadership. The 'AI-Saksham Shiksha Abhiyan' program, developed with Google, aims to train teachers in AI and digital tools, enhancing teaching quality and preparing students for future global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:08 IST
AI Revolution in Chhattisgarh's Education: A Leap Towards Future Readiness
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is set to revolutionize its education system, aiming to align with future technological needs under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. On Thursday, it was announced that a Letter of Intent has been signed with Google to implement an AI-driven education transformation via the 'AI-Saksham Shiksha Abhiyan'. The initiative, in partnership with Google's education division, aims to innovate school education through artificial intelligence.

This strategic initiative will see the development of AI certification programs for over two lakh teachers, starting with a pilot in Raipur. Special workshops and training sessions will equip educators with cutting-edge digital tools to improve teaching methodologies. The initiative also focuses on using AI to enhance students' learning outcomes, ensuring they acquire next-generation skills.

Speaking on the transformative potential of such initiatives, CM Sai underscored the importance of integrating advanced technologies like AI to make students globally competitive. By technologically empowering teachers and modernizing classroom instruction, the state aims to establish itself as a knowledge-based society with high-quality education accessible to all students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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